12 imported giraffes in quarantine

LAHORE: The 12 giraffes recently imported by the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department from South Africa, have been kept in quarantine at the Lahore Zoo Safari.

As per the department officials, the giraffes, which have been a great attraction for the children and the grownups alike, were imported on Sept 9 and their quarantine period is likely to end by Oct 5.

Keeping the imported animals in quarantine for a specific period is a wildlife dept protocol. They say that after completion of the quarantine period, three of these giraffes will be shifted to the Lahore Zoo on The Mall and nine others kept at the Lahore Zoo Safari.

To a question about their shifting, Additional Chief Wildlife Ranger Mudassar Hassan says that the giraffes will be shifted to the Lahore Zoo under the guidance of wildlife experts.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025