Chinese consul general’s gift to PIC

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren says Pakistan and China will expand cooperation in the medical field.

“Pakistan and China are not only neighbours but also best friends, and China will not leave Pakistan alone in the health sector,” he said so while gifting medicines and diagnostic kits to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. PIC Executive Director Dr Bilal Mohiuddin received the gift.

He said Pakistani doctors will soon be invited to visit China, followed by Chinese doctors visiting Pakistan to share knowledge of modern research and technology related to cardiovascular diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bilal said that awareness about modern cardiac diseases is crucial and Pakistani doctors will benefit from China’s advanced research and technology.

He added that after today’s visit of the Consul General, both countries will soon exchange medical delegations and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), enabling Pakistan to access China’s modern healthcare technologies.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025