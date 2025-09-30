E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Rohi Express restoration sought

Our Correspondent Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 08:32am

SARGODHA: The Pakistan Railways has sought a report for the restoration of the Rohi Express train, which was suspended during recent floods.

According to sources, the train running between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Sargodha was halted due to recent flood. Former federal parliamentary secretary of Sargodha Chaudhry Hamid Hameed and other members of the assembly met the Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi and requested him to restore the Rohi Express.

It facilitates passengers of Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Lala Musa, Mandi Bahauddin, Malakwal, Bhalwal, Sargodha, Salanwali Jhang, Shorkot, Abdul Hakeem, Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rohri, Hyderabad and Karachi.

RECOVERED: A court bailiff recovered two detained minor brothers from the illegal custody of Urban area police.

According to details, ASI Ahmed Sher had illegally detained minors, Ali Nazir and Suleman Nazir. Mother of the detainees filed a petition on Sept 27 with the district and sessions judge, Sargodha, complaining that her sons were being kept in illegal confinement for the last one week.

At this, the additional district and sessions judge deputed a bailiff to visit the police station, recover the minor boys and produce them before the court. The bailiff raided the police station and recovered Ali Nazir and Suleman Nazir. ASI Ahmad Sher, on seeing the bailiff, escaped from the police station.

The ASI had illegally detained two minor orphans for bribe and kept demanding money from them, threatening to implicate them in fake cases.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

