E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Cabinet body reviews cricket security plan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 08:30am

LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on Monday reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming tour of the South African cricket team and decided to give a VVIP status to them.

The cabinet committee meeting chaired by its chairman Khawaja Salman Rafique was briefed about the security plan prepared for the visiting South African cricket team as well as overall security situation in the province.

Law minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharath stressed that the government should establish close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board to ensure foolproof security plans for matches to be scheduled in future.

Mr Rafique acknowledged that the home department had constituted a committee to intervene and ensure inter-faith harmony in the province.

He said law and order in the province had improved and the law-enforcement agencies were working round-the-clock to ensure safety and security of people and their properties.

The meeting approved the appointment of 36 price control magistrates in seven districts – Kasur, Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, Vehari, Hafizabad, Murree and Sialkot.

The law minister said the price magistrates’ performance would be reviewed in the next cabinet committee meeting.

Punjab home secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Additional IG Police Chaudhry Sultan, special secretary home Fazalur Rehman attended the meeting while the Rawalpindi and Faisalabad division commissioners, deputy commissioners, RPOs and DPOs attended the meeting through video link.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

