Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation capacity by nearly 50pc to 64,000 MW by 2035 merit attention. In its comments on the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2025-35, Aptma has rightly argued that the IGCEP is built on faulty assumptions that electricity demand will rise automatically with population and GDP growth. Such projections are simplistic and threaten to further destabilise the power sector. With almost half the existing capacity lying idle as industries, households, shopkeepers and farmers switch to cheaper off-grid solutions such as rooftop solar, adding more megawatts will only entrench the vicious cycle of overcapacity, rising tariffs, stranded plants and spiking circular debt. Falling demand amid generation overcapacity has already pushed fixed costs from a fraction to over half of the tariff in barely a decade, making grid power unaffordable for households and industry and deepening the demand slump, something the IGCEP refuses to see.

This is not the first time that the IGCEP’s authors have wrongly predicted demand growth. Nor is Aptma the only consumer to point this out. Energy sector experts have repeatedly raised red flags over previous versions of the IGCEP not only because of their flawed demand forecasts but also the choice of fossil fuel for future generations. Both, demand overestimation and preference for dirty generation, represent a failure of planning in the power sector. Little wonder that the shaky foundations of planning are bringing down the entire power edifice. Households and industries do not need more megawatts — at least not now. Instead, they require affordable and reliable electricity supplies. Without structural reforms to reduce crippling capacity or fixed charges and improve supply networks, the power sector’s competitiveness will continue to erode, prices will soar and consumers will leave the grid. Thus, planning must prioritise affordability and competitiveness, not whimsical targets of adding capacity.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025