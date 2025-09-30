‘Sore winners’: India’s undignified victory at asia cup | Trump presents 21 point gaza ‘peace plan’ Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 04:00am 0 ‘Sore winners’: India’s undignified victory at asia cup | Trump presents 21 point gaza ‘peace plan’ Join our Whatsapp channel Videos Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے Dawn News English Subscribe Politics on the Pitch: India Refuses Asia Cup Trophy Pakistan PM Shehbaz Meets Trump at White House World Leaders Rally Behind Palestinian Statehood at UN Summit Digital Trust and Safety: How Can Online Platforms Be Safer For Users? Displaced by Climate Disasters 🔴 WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Speaks at The UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session Comments Closed