E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Woakes announces international retirement

Reuters Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:52am

LONDON: England all-rounder Chris Woakes announced his international retirement on Monday after missing out on selection for the Ashes series starting in Australia in November.

Team director Rob Key said last week that the 36-year-old, who suffered a dislocated shoulder against India at The Oval last month, did not feature in plans for the future.

“The moment has come, and I’ve decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket,” Woakes said in a statement on social media.

“Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams.

“Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I’Il look back on with the greatest pride.”

He looked forward to continuing in county cricket and said he would explore franchise opportunities.

Woakes played in 62 tests, 122 One-day Internationals and 33 T20 Internationals.

He was a 50-over World Cup winner with England in 2019 and in the T20 format in 2022.

He ends his test career, which began in 2013, with 192 wickets at an average of 29.61. He scored one test century and seven half-centuries, averaging 25.11 runs.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...