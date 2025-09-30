E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Gandapur, Imran discuss peace talks with Afghanistan

Bureau Report Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:52am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder Imran Khan on Monday discussed the proposed talks with the interim Afghan government for regional peace.

The discussion was held as the chief minister met with the PTI founder in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, according to adviser to the chief minister on information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif.

“Imran Khan directed the chief minister to ensure contact and negotiations with Afghanistan,” Mr Saif said in a statement.

The aide to the CM said during the meeting that lasted more than two hours, Mr Gandapur took Mr Imran into confidence about his government’s measures for peace in the province, especially the holding of tribal jirgas.

Saif says PTI founder expressed ‘full confidence’ in CM, ordered steps to accelerate movement for supremacy of law

He said that the PTI founder expressed full confidence in the chief minister.

“Mr Imran Khan was given a detailed briefing on the province’s financial situation, the next budget and the government’s measures adopted for strengthening the local economy. He expressed satisfaction with all those steps,” he said.

Mr Saif said the PTI founder called the chief minister’s adviser on finance, Muzammil Aslam, for a detailed briefing on economic matters and the next budget, and issued instructions to approach the court against the denial of a meeting with him.

He said that the two leaders also discussed the performance of provincial ministers and various departments.

“Mr Imran gave full authority to the chief minister for necessary measures,” he said.

Mr Saif said that the PTI founder issued directions to the chief minister to take necessary measures for accelerating the ongoing movement for the supremacy of the law and real freedom in the country.

He added that Mr Imran and Mr Gandapur discussed differences in the party, with the former ordering strict action against “those creating issues within the party”.

“Mr Imran Khan made it clear that there is no place in the party for those creating differences, so he issued directions to stop party members from issuing negative statements, which harmed unity in the party,” he said.

The chief minister’s adviser said that Mr Gandapur would approach the apex court against the “ban” on meetings with the PTI founder in jail.

He said that voters in KP gave the PTI the mandate to rule them, so it was extremely important to regularly hold consultative meetings with Mr Imran on governance.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

