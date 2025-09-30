Schools reopen in Lowi Mamund

BAJAUR: Educational institutions in the Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur reopened on Monday after remaining shut for about two months due to the operation against terrorists.

A notification issued by the district administration on Sunday night said that all the educational institutions – public and private – in the areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil, which had been declared clear of terrorists, would reopen on Monday.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Khar assistant commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali and district education officer Fazal Wahid.

The officials noted that the state’s writ had been re-established after the elimination of terrorists, leading to reopening of schools.

Dr Ali told Dawn on Monday that both public and private educational institutions had resumed operations in entire Lowi Mamund tehsil, except in six localities — Zagai, Erab, Gat, Agra, Zari and Goondai — which had yet to be declared clear of terrorists.

He said the district administration officials also conducted surprise visits to the areas to ensure effective implementation of the decision.

Residents and students confirmed the reopening of educational institutions in the region.

“We are happy to see our educational institutions reopen after a gap of over two months,” said a student of Tarkhoo area.

