E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Schools reopen in Lowi Mamund

A Correspondent Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:52am

BAJAUR: Educational institutions in the Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur reopened on Monday after remaining shut for about two months due to the operation against terrorists.

A notification issued by the district administration on Sunday night said that all the educational institutions – public and private – in the areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil, which had been declared clear of terrorists, would reopen on Monday.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Khar assistant commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali and district education officer Fazal Wahid.

The officials noted that the state’s writ had been re-established after the elimination of terrorists, leading to reopening of schools.

Dr Ali told Dawn on Monday that both public and private educational institutions had resumed operations in entire Lowi Mamund tehsil, except in six localities — Zagai, Erab, Gat, Agra, Zari and Goondai — which had yet to be declared clear of terrorists.

He said the district administration officials also conducted surprise visits to the areas to ensure effective implementation of the decision.

Residents and students confirmed the reopening of educational institutions in the region.

“We are happy to see our educational institutions reopen after a gap of over two months,” said a student of Tarkhoo area.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

IT is disappointing that the Indian cricket team felt compelled to engage in theatrics on what should have been a...
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...