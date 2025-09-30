Jirga voices concern over ‘lawlessness’ in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Elders of Ahmadzai tribe have complained about lawlessness and a surge in crimes and urged authorities to take corrective measures.

They also called for water availability in the Marwat canal.

The demands were made during a jirga in Bachkan Ahmadzai area in Lakki Marwat district on Monday.

Noted among participants were former nazim Malik Mohammad Idrees Khan, former district councillor Maulana Samiullah Mujahid and elders Haji Jameel Khan, Haji Ahmad Jan, Mohammad Bashir Khan, Haji Nadir Khan, Maulana Shabeer Ahmad, Malik Akbar Ali Khan and Malik Taj Ali Khan.

Demands regular police patrolling

They discussed problems of residents and decided to take them up with authorities for resolution.

The elders said that they wanted to play an effective role in ensuring peace and harmony in rural areas of the district.

An elder demanded regular police patrolling in rural areas to check crimes, especially road robberies.

The participants said that they would meet with irrigation officials for the redressal of water-related issues.

They called for complete rehabilitation of the Marwat canal and availability of water in it for the land located at its tail end.

The elders said that they would launch a campaign to motivate people to clear power dues and deposit bills regularly to get a smooth power supply.

They also demanded measures to address the shortage of teachers in the only government higher secondary school for boys.

Meanwhile, elders of Masha Mansoor and Titterkhel have demanded a judicial probe into the killing of a youth who was allegedly killed by police in a “fake encounter” near Abakhel.

During a meeting here on Monday, the elders alleged that Irfanullah received serious wounds in the “fake encounter” and succumbed to injuries afterward.

They said that they would approach the Marwat Qaumi Jirga and Rnra Jirga to press the government for ordering a judicial probe into the incident to deliver justice.

KILLED: A man and his son were killed in the Shadikhel area of Karak district on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 official identified the deceased as Hikmatullah, 48, and his son, Naimatullah, a 22-year-old resident of Bajuar district.

He said that the reason behind the double murder was not immediately known.

The official said that the bodies were transported to the hospital in the Takht-i-Nasrati town for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025