Etihad Airways resumes flights to Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Etihad Airways on Monday resumed flights to Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar (BKIAP) after a gap of a decade, marking an important turning point in the aviation sector of connecting the provincial capital and Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan Airport Authority (PPA) in a statement said that after a gap of more than 10 years, flight EY-276 from Abu Dhabi landed in Peshawar today (Monday) and was welcomed with a traditional water salute by airport authorities.

“Etihad Airways will now operate five weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Peshawar on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, departing Peshawar as EY 277 at 8am,” it said.

The statement said with that development, Etihad became the third international carrier to commence operations from BKIAP in 2025, following successful launch of Fly Dubai and Flyadeal earlier that year.

“These new connections provide passengers with greater choice, improved convenience and enhanced global connectivity, reflecting PAA’s commitment to ensuring safe, efficient and world-class airport operations,” it said.

Eithad Airway, the Abu Dhabi based carrier in a statement posted on its website stated that on Monday it celebrated its inaugural flight to Peshawar, expanding its network in Pakistan and providing convenient access for travellers from Pakistan to the UAE, GCC and across Etihad’s wider network.

“The new direct service connects Abu Dhabi to Peshawar. The route is expected to serve strong demand from more than 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in UAE while also enhancing two-way travel for trade, business and leisure,” it said.

It said that Peshawar became Etihad’s fourth nonstop destination in Pakistan, alongside Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, further strengthening the airline’s footprints in the region and offering guests more choice and flexibility across its growing network.

