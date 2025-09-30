E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Paralympics’ move to lift Russia suspension ‘acknowledged’ by IOC

AFP Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:52am

LAUSANNE: The Inter­national Olympic Commi­ttee said on Monday it “acknowledged” the decision taken by the Inter­national Paralympic Com­mi­ttee to lift a partial suspension of Russia and Belarus.

The suspension was imp­o­sed after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The IPC decision on Saturday opens the way for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their own flags at the Milan-Cortina Winter Para­­l­ympics next year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“The IOC acknowledges the decision taken by the General Assembly of the IPC. The IPC, together with the International Federations responsible for the respective Para sports, is the authority for the Para­lympic Games,” an IOC spokesperson said.

Ukraine reacted angrily when the decision was announced on Saturday during the IPC General Assembly in Seoul.

The IPC’s decision came after the IOC authorised the presence of Russian and Bela­rusian athletes at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which take place from February 6 to 22, providing they compete under a neutral flag and meet neutrality conditions.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

