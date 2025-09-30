Paralympics’ move to lift Russia suspension ‘acknowledged’ by IOC

LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee said on Monday it “acknowledged” the decision taken by the International Paralympic Committee to lift a partial suspension of Russia and Belarus.
The suspension was imposed after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The IPC decision on Saturday opens the way for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their own flags at the Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics next year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“The IOC acknowledges the decision taken by the General Assembly of the IPC. The IPC, together with the International Federations responsible for the respective Para sports, is the authority for the Paralympic Games,” an IOC spokesperson said.
Ukraine reacted angrily when the decision was announced on Saturday during the IPC General Assembly in Seoul.
The IPC’s decision came after the IOC authorised the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which take place from February 6 to 22, providing they compete under a neutral flag and meet neutrality conditions.
