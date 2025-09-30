Kohistan hospital staff ends strike

MANSEHRA: Doctors, paramedics, and other staff of the District Headquarters Hospital, Upper Kohistan, have called off their month-long strike and resumed duties after the district administration assured them that their pending salaries for the past six months would be released soon.

“We have signed two different agreements, one with the non-governmental organisation running the DHQ Hospital under a public-private partnership mechanism and the other with the striking employees and assured them that their salaries will be released within the first 10 days of October,” additional deputy commissioner Khuram Khan Jadoon told reporters on Monday.

Residents of Upper Kohistan were deprived of healthcare and diagnostic services for over a month after Nida Pakistan, the NGO operating the hospital, allegedly breached its agreement by failing to appoint staff and provide medical services.

“Pregnant women were also left without obstetrician and gynaecology care except for emergency cases as doctors, paramedics, and other staff boycotted duties for more than a month due to non-payment of their salaries,” Mr Jadoon added.

He said the district administration had earlier completed an inquiry that held the NGO responsible for violating its agreement with the government. Following the findings, officials engaged with the striking employees and committed to releasing their salaries in the first quarter of October.

“In another agreement, the NGO has pledged to address the shortage of specialist doctors, and other staff and to ensure that all departments at the hospital are fully functional,” the ADC said.

Mr Jadoon added that the organisation would also ensure all appointments and operations were carried out in line with the agreement.

When contacted, medical superintendent Dr Maqsood told Dawn that the NGO would release salaries of around 130 employees, including 30 doctors, until October 10 as the government would release the money for the purpose.

