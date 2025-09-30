Lawyers forum to provide legal aid to needy people

PESHAWAR: A group of senior lawyers has announced formation of “Human Rights Lawyers Forum” to extend free of cost legal services to people in need.

The lawyers, led by Shabir Hussain Gigyani, announced formation of the forum during a news conference in Peshawar Press Club on Monday, saying it would work at national level.

Mr Gigyani, who claimed to have handled numerous cases of missing persons, said that the Constitution of Pakistan granted equal rights to all citizens.

He said that the press conference was neither in support, nor against anyone as the Constitution ensured equality of all citizens.

He said that he was being criticised for representing an SHO in a case, but the law of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council was clear as it said that everyone was equal in the eyes of law.

The lawyer highlighted his efforts for providing legal aid to poor and marginalised people including a filing case in 2013 to seek arm licences for lawyers for their personal security.

He extended his support to a convention organised by lawyers and hoped that it would lead to taking measures for the welfare of legal fraternity. He said that Human Rights Lawyers Forum would consist of lawyers, social activists, political workers and journalists.

Mr Gigyani said that the forum was meant to plead cases of those people, who could not afford fee of lawyer.

He said that the forum would collaborate with Asma Jahangir Foundation for the purpose.

“Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. Lawyers have a duty to represent clients, regardless of their background or circumstances,” he said. He said that legal aid was a fundamental right of needy people.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025