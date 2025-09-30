E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Lawyers forum to provide legal aid to needy people

Bureau Report Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:52am

PESHAWAR: A group of senior lawyers has announced formation of “Human Rights Lawyers Forum” to extend free of cost legal services to people in need.

The lawyers, led by Shabir Hussain Gigyani, announced formation of the forum during a news conference in Peshawar Press Club on Monday, saying it would work at national level.

Mr Gigyani, who claimed to have handled numerous cases of missing persons, said that the Constitution of Pakistan granted equal rights to all citizens.

He said that the press conference was neither in support, nor against anyone as the Constitution ensured equality of all citizens.

He said that he was being criticised for representing an SHO in a case, but the law of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council was clear as it said that everyone was equal in the eyes of law.

The lawyer highlighted his efforts for providing legal aid to poor and marginalised people including a filing case in 2013 to seek arm licences for lawyers for their personal security.

He extended his support to a convention organised by lawyers and hoped that it would lead to taking measures for the welfare of legal fraternity. He said that Human Rights Lawyers Forum would consist of lawyers, social activists, political workers and journalists.

Mr Gigyani said that the forum was meant to plead cases of those people, who could not afford fee of lawyer.

He said that the forum would collaborate with Asma Jahangir Foundation for the purpose.

“Everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. Lawyers have a duty to represent clients, regardless of their background or circumstances,” he said. He said that legal aid was a fundamental right of needy people.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

IT is disappointing that the Indian cricket team felt compelled to engage in theatrics on what should have been a...
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...