Man gets double life sentence in girl assault, murder case

LOWER DIR: An additional sessions judge in Samarbagh on Monday convicted a man in a high-profile child rape and murder case, sentencing him to double life imprisonment, and slapping him with fines on multiple charges.

Judge Ijaz Younas found Neuz Ali, a resident of Bannu, and currently residing in Khazana area, guilty of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in January last year.

The FIR of the case was registered at Munda police station under sections 302 and 376 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 53 of Child Protection and Welfare Act.

The court awarded Neuz Ali life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs500,000 to be paid to the victim’s heirs under section 302 PPC; 25 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 under section 376 of PPC, and two-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs10,000 under section 53 of Child Protection Act.

The prosecution arguments were advanced by Nihal Yousafzai Advocate and assistant public prosecutor Jalal Ahmed. Their efforts, the court noted, played a crucial role in securing justice in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Nihal Yousafzai said he had taken the case as a challenge and fought it free of cost.

He added that despite facing difficulties in gathering evidence, the prosecution eventually succeeded in securing conviction.

He also praised the role of police investigators, whose work, he said made the pursuit of justice possible.

According to the verdict, the convict had raped and murdered the minor on January 4, 2024. Her body was recovered the following day from the bank of the Panjkora River.

The postmortem confirmed she had been assaulted.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025