E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Man gets double life sentence in girl assault, murder case

A Correspondent Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:52am

LOWER DIR: An additional sessions judge in Samarbagh on Monday convicted a man in a high-profile child rape and murder case, sentencing him to double life imprisonment, and slapping him with fines on multiple charges.

Judge Ijaz Younas found Neuz Ali, a resident of Bannu, and currently residing in Khazana area, guilty of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in January last year.

The FIR of the case was registered at Munda police station under sections 302 and 376 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 53 of Child Protection and Welfare Act.

The court awarded Neuz Ali life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs500,000 to be paid to the victim’s heirs under section 302 PPC; 25 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 under section 376 of PPC, and two-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs10,000 under section 53 of Child Protection Act.

The prosecution arguments were advanced by Nihal Yousafzai Advocate and assistant public prosecutor Jalal Ahmed. Their efforts, the court noted, played a crucial role in securing justice in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Nihal Yousafzai said he had taken the case as a challenge and fought it free of cost.

He added that despite facing difficulties in gathering evidence, the prosecution eventually succeeded in securing conviction.

He also praised the role of police investigators, whose work, he said made the pursuit of justice possible.

According to the verdict, the convict had raped and murdered the minor on January 4, 2024. Her body was recovered the following day from the bank of the Panjkora River.

The postmortem confirmed she had been assaulted.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

IT is disappointing that the Indian cricket team felt compelled to engage in theatrics on what should have been a...
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...