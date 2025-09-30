E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Bureaucrat arrested over parking issue with IHC official

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: A senior bureaucrat was arrested and handed over to police on physical remand following an altercation with assistant registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC)over a car parking issue.

A BS-20 officer, currently serving in the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, was produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded him to police custody.

According to the FIR, complainant Saad Aziz — a nephew of the assistant registrar — stated that the officer had parked his silver Toyota Corolla (registration number SND CAL-950) outside their residence in Sector F-6/4, at a spot where his aunt routinely parks her vehicle.

When the assistant registrar came and found a car at her place she parked her car behind his, leading to a dispute.

The FIR, lodged on the report of ASI Nadir Ali Khan, alleged that the bureaucrat exchanged harsh words with the IHC officer.

Police subsequently added sections 354 (assault on a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sources familiar with the incident said the bureaucrat was visiting a friend in the neighborhood and parked his car at the spot without realising it was used by the IHC officer.

When he attempted to leave to pick up his wife — a doctor at Polyclinic— he was unable to move as his car had been blocked.

An argument followed when the assistant registrar returned, after which her nephew lodged the complaint.

The officer was taken into custody and later produced before the magistrate, who ordered his physical remand to Kohsar Police for further investigation.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

