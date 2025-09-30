Karachi sizzles as mercury surges to 40°C

KARACHI: Tempera­ture soared to 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the city on Tuesday under the influence of a “well-marked low pressure area” prevailing in the region.

The Met department’s data showed that the maximum temperature recorded in Mauripur and Gulistan-i-Jauhar was 40°C. However, the city’s average temperature was 39.1°C.

It said that relative humidity dropped from 78 per cent in the morning to 28pc in the evening.

According to the Met department’s advisory, the city may see light to moderate rain / thunderstorm at a few places as weather conditions are expected to be largely cloudy and humid on Tuesday (today).

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 35°C and 37°C in Karachi on Tuesday.

“A well-marked low pressure area lay over Gulf of Cambay and adjoining Gujarat (India). It’s likely to move west northwestwards and emerge over the north Arabian Sea near Saurashtra, India, around October 1.

“Under its influence, wind / thunderstorm / rain of light to moderate intensity is expected in Tharparkar [Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi], Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Badin districts till Oct 1.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Karachi, Thatta, and Sujawal from Sept 30 till Oct 1.

Hot and dry weather is expected in rest of the province.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025