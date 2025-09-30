E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Speakers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan legislatures vow to strengthen ties

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:53am
Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Ismoilov notes down his remarks in the visitors’ book at Parliament House on Monday while NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq looks on. — APP
Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Ismoilov notes down his remarks in the visitors’ book at Parliament House on Monday while NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq looks on. — APP

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Ismoilov has arrived on an official visit to Pakistan to strengthen ties between legislatures of the two countries.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had invited the Uzbek delegation. The two speakers expressed appreciation for the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, which are rooted in shared faith, culture and centuries-old civilisational ties.

In his remarks, Speaker Ismoilov acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic importance in the region, particularly in the context of trade corridors, energy cooperation, and connectivity.

He lauded Pakistan’s diplomatic stance during recent tensions with India, describing its response as balanced and admirable. On climate change, he called for the adoption of a joint strategy to address environmental challenges that threaten the region’s stability and future.

He described the recent visit of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan as a milestone in bilateral relations, offering fresh momentum to political, economic and parliamentary cooperation. Speaker Ismoilov recognised the value of Pakistan’s cultural and civilisational heritage, expressed well wishes for Pakistan’s continued development and commended the parliament of Pakistan for its effective service to the nation.

He said relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on brotherhood, mutual trust and shared interests, adding closer parliamentary relations would naturally strengthen bonds between the peoples of both countries.

Speaker Sadiq said parliamentary diplomacy plays an essential role in promoting peace, regional stability and development. He underlined the importance of platforms such as the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in building stronger legislative collaboration and institutional links between the two nations. He also stated that Pakistan considers Uzbekistan as a key partner in the region and is eager to expand ties in trade, energy, infrastructure, and connectivity. He invited Uzbekistan to benefit from Pakistan’s strategic location and access to seaports like Gwadar and Karachi, which can serve as gateways to the global market.

He added that Pakistan is the least contributor to climate change, but it has been facing severe challenges.

The speaker condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Israeli aggression in Gaza. He stressed that lasting peace in the region was impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes. He called on the international community and the Muslim Ummah to play a fair and decisive role in supporting the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The speaker also stated that Pakistan responded in a firm and balanced manner to Indian aggression and that the ceasefire was eventually reached upon India’s request. He credited the nation’s unity and the unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces for the country’s resilient defence and diplomatic victory.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to promote peace, regional integration and joint prosperity through enhanced parliamentary and institutional engagement.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...