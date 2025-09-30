Speakers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan legislatures vow to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Ismoilov has arrived on an official visit to Pakistan to strengthen ties between legislatures of the two countries.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had invited the Uzbek delegation. The two speakers expressed appreciation for the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, which are rooted in shared faith, culture and centuries-old civilisational ties.

In his remarks, Speaker Ismoilov acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic importance in the region, particularly in the context of trade corridors, energy cooperation, and connectivity.

He lauded Pakistan’s diplomatic stance during recent tensions with India, describing its response as balanced and admirable. On climate change, he called for the adoption of a joint strategy to address environmental challenges that threaten the region’s stability and future.

He described the recent visit of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan as a milestone in bilateral relations, offering fresh momentum to political, economic and parliamentary cooperation. Speaker Ismoilov recognised the value of Pakistan’s cultural and civilisational heritage, expressed well wishes for Pakistan’s continued development and commended the parliament of Pakistan for its effective service to the nation.

He said relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on brotherhood, mutual trust and shared interests, adding closer parliamentary relations would naturally strengthen bonds between the peoples of both countries.

Speaker Sadiq said parliamentary diplomacy plays an essential role in promoting peace, regional stability and development. He underlined the importance of platforms such as the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in building stronger legislative collaboration and institutional links between the two nations. He also stated that Pakistan considers Uzbekistan as a key partner in the region and is eager to expand ties in trade, energy, infrastructure, and connectivity. He invited Uzbekistan to benefit from Pakistan’s strategic location and access to seaports like Gwadar and Karachi, which can serve as gateways to the global market.

He added that Pakistan is the least contributor to climate change, but it has been facing severe challenges.

The speaker condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Israeli aggression in Gaza. He stressed that lasting peace in the region was impossible without a just resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine disputes. He called on the international community and the Muslim Ummah to play a fair and decisive role in supporting the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The speaker also stated that Pakistan responded in a firm and balanced manner to Indian aggression and that the ceasefire was eventually reached upon India’s request. He credited the nation’s unity and the unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces for the country’s resilient defence and diplomatic victory.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to promote peace, regional integration and joint prosperity through enhanced parliamentary and institutional engagement.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025