Ishrat links climate change to security threat

ISLAMABAD: Former Governor of State Bank Dr Ishrat Husain has said that Water-Food-Energy nexus is responsible for environmental degradation in Pakistan, and climate change should be the priority area for every think tank, as it is a traditional security threat for the country.

He was speaking at the SDPI’s Policy Research Clinic, titled: “The Agenda for Policy Think Tanks in Pakistan” here on Monday.

Over the years, he said, Pakistani policy intelligentsia, namely think tanks, have become dependent on donor agencies, and their increased reliance on donors has subdued their independence over choosing policy options, dropping their impact on policy makers, communities and governments.

Mr Ishrat, who is currently the Senior Advisor at Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) stressed the need for adopting an out-of-the-box approach to guide, educate and advocate for core policy issues of the nation, benefiting mutual growth, sustainability and inclusive development.

He underlined that the youth have innovative and fresh ideas that should be encouraged to participate in research-related decisions by think tanks, alongside women’s perspectives, which are totally unique and poles apart from their male counterparts in research that should be promoted and encouraged.

Suggesting that the researchers appearing on national television should keep their narratives drenched in facts and evidence, he said: “Think Tanks in Pakistan should dedicate their efforts to ace data analytics for convincing research stories and narratives. Also, think tanks working with international partners should closely work with their counterparts as team members to increase their capacity and knowledge.

For policy think tanks, he said, the local government’s role is critical in ensuring policies have an impact at the grass-roots level, and decisions like serving all basic amenities to the masses need to be highlighted for improved governance and public service through empowered local governments.

SDPI Executive Director, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, noted that the synergy among overlapping units in the think tanks needs to be reformed for better and effective impact. “However, unit and researcher level partnerships with international and local think tanks bear fruitful outcomes,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025