Teenage boy killed after alleged sexual assault

RAWALPINDI: A teenage boy was murdered after allegedly being sexually abused in Fauji Colony area of Pirwadhai on Monday.

A sharp-edged weapon was apparently used to kill the boy. The deceased’s father alleged that the killer murdered his son in order to cover up his sexual abuse of him.

Mohammad Yunas Khan lodged an FIR with the police stating that his 15-year-old son was a madressah student and living with his aunt.

He used to return home by 9pm from the religious seminary.

When he did not rerun home on Sunday, his sister informed him about it. Mr Khan said he and his brother Saleem started searching for him and went to the house of Waleed, who also lived in the same street. The boy frequently visited Waleed’s home and played with his pigeons.

The complainant said as they entered the house at about 10:15pm, they found Waleed coming down the stairs from the rooftop with his clothes soaked in blood. On seeing them inside the house, the suspect escaped.

Mr Khan along with his brother went to the rooftop of the house and found the body of his son in a pool of blood lying beside a wall.

The body had wounds on the neck and belly, said the FIR.

The complainant called the Pirwadhai police who reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital for a postmortem. According to the FIR, the father suspected that his son had been murdered by Waleed after sexually abusing him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and sought a report from the SP Rawal Division and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspect. The police have collected evidence from the scene and are investigating the case from all angles.

Afghan couple murdered

Earlier on Sunday, an Afghan couple was found murdered in their rented room in Pirwadhai police area.

A resident of the building informed the police about the incident after which officials arrived and found Ameer Dad’s body hanging and Sona’s body lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

Police called forensic experts to the scene to collect evidence. Later, the bodies were shifted to hospital for a postmortem.

According to the initial police investigation, two months ago the deceased Afghan man traveled to Pakistan and married the woman he had befriended on TikTok.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025