Senate body wants increase in upper age limit for CSS exam

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee on Monday recommended enhancement in the upper age limit for CSS examinations, noting that students from underprivileged areas often begin their educational journey late and should therefore be given an opportunity to compete.

The SenateCommittee on Delegated Legislation met under the chairpersonship of Senator Naseema Ehsan.Officials of the Establishment Division and Secretary Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) briefed it regarding the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination rules framed under the FPSC Ordinance 1977, along with the proposed reforms to be introduced in the future. SenatorsBushra Anjum Butt and Rubina Qaim Khani attended the meeting. The committee also reviewed the quota allocated for minorities.

Officials told the committee that a significant number of seats remain vacant each year due to candidates failing in certain subjects. However, these vacancies are subsequently re-advertised and often filled in later recruitment cycles. It was explained that some subjects with high failure rates could be adjusted into the general pool to provide students with a better chance of qualifying.

This year, a higher number of women candidates not only secured reserved seats but also competed successfully on open merit, reflecting their increasing participation and success in the CSS examinations, the meeting was told.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025