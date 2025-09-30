Ahmed Parvez’s Rhapsody in Colour

![ Some of the artworks displayed at the exhibition.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star 1

KARACHI: Ahmed Parvez (1926-1979) belonged to that generation of outstanding painters who, after Pakistan’s independence, put the art scene of the country on the world map. Critics call him a modernist, but placing him in a box wouldn’t be doing justice to his prodigious talent. His art had, rather has, an inner energy which defies taxonomy.

It is thoughtful of V M Art Gallery to have arranged an exhibition of the great painter’s selected exhibits poetically titled Rhapsody in Colour — A Journey Through the Mastery of Ahmed Parvez, which will carry on till Oct 2. There should be no hesitation in calling it a valuable show, especially for those who are interested in fine arts and for those who want to study the impressive growth of Pakistani art over the years. One says this because the pieces on display ‘trace the arc of his creative evolution through his journeys across Pakistan, London, New York and back again’.

This implies that the exhibition contains paintings which came into existence during a very important phase in his life where exposure to, and exhibiting in, a different cultural milieu meant a meaningful interaction both in terms of productivity and absorption of western leanings in art. However, this is, for the major part, a matter of academic research. Once one enters the gallery space, one gets pulled into an exceptionally engaging world of rhythmic forms and enigmatic content created by the artist.

Parvez, through his work, says a lot and talks less. This is a vital distinction. In his paintings the viewer gets to see, in a single frame, a lot happening that the viewer feels drawn to as his own decipherable story. Once the process of deciphering begins, it seems like an unending journey with a known destination, and therefore all the more engaging to be on. Just like in any person’s life: some events are forgotten, some incidents are retained, some facts remain hidden, and some truths come to the fore… All of this in one frame!

Parvez’s marriage to Reiko Isago, a woman from Japan, is one of the chapters in the exhibition. There are paintings from that passage in his life which may seem a trifle less convoluted than others. Interestingly, the more convoluted they are, the more exciting they become. The congregation of colours that he introduces in a few of his artworks, eye-catching as it is, actually take a back seat when the restless shapes and forms get entangled in a tussle. This is the tussle which has an inner energy that makes his work infinitely intriguing.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025