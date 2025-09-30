Minister seeks list of dilapidated buildings

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday sought a comprehensive list of all dilapidated buildings in the city to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens.

The minister, who recently got the portfolio of local government, housing and town planning, chaired a meeting with heads of all civic bodies under the administrative control of the LG department.

He also ordered the formation of a technical committee comprising experts to plan effective measures for improving the city’s infrastructure.

During the meeting, he said that the immediate restoration of the city’s infrastructure is the government’s top priority.

He directed officials to take urgent measures in line with the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to provide relief to the public.

Addressing the officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, the minister directed that water supply and sewerage issues must be resolved on a priority basis to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He stressed that for the betterment of Karachi, all institutions and political parties must work together to move forward with the PPP chairman’s vision.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025