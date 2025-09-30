E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Minister seeks list of dilapidated buildings

Dawn Report Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday sought a comprehensive list of all dilapidated buildings in the city to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens.

The minister, who recently got the portfolio of local government, housing and town planning, chaired a meeting with heads of all civic bodies under the administrative control of the LG department.

He also ordered the formation of a technical committee comprising experts to plan effective measures for improving the city’s infrastructure.

During the meeting, he said that the immediate restoration of the city’s infrastructure is the government’s top priority.

He directed officials to take urgent measures in line with the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to provide relief to the public.

Addressing the officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, the minister directed that water supply and sewerage issues must be resolved on a priority basis to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He stressed that for the betterment of Karachi, all institutions and political parties must work together to move forward with the PPP chairman’s vision.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

IT is disappointing that the Indian cricket team felt compelled to engage in theatrics on what should have been a...
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...