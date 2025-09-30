E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Politics on the Pitch: India Refuses Asia Cup Trophy | Pakistan | Dawn News English

Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 12:00am
Politics on the Pitch: India Refuses Asia Cup Trophy | Pakistan | Dawn News English
Videos

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...