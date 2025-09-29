Trump ‘very confident’ of Gaza deal as Netanyahu visits White House

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is “very confident” that he will strike a Gaza ceasefire deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is visiting the White House.

The pair are expected to address a joint press conference shortly.

Netanyahu expressed regret for an Israeli attack in Doha to Qatar’s leader in a three-way call with Trump, the White House said.

It added that Netanyahu also expressed regret for Israel violating Qatari sovereignty and “affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future“.

“The leaders discussed a proposal for ending the war in Gaza, prospects for a more secure Middle East, and the need for greater understanding between their countries,” the White House said before a news conference with Trump and the Israeli prime minister.

Ahead of formal consultations, Trump had told his guests: “We have to get the hostages back … This is the group that can do it, more than any other group in the world … so it’s an honour to be with you.”

Trump had also emphasised the urgency of ending the conflict: “We had 32 meetings here, this is the one that’s very important because we’re gonna end something that should’ve probably never started.”

According to reports from Israel’s Channel 12 and US-based Axios, President Trump’s plan envisions an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, both alive and deceased; phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza Governance excluding Hamas but incorporating the Palestinian Authority; deployment of Arab and Muslim peacekeepers to secure Gaza and facilitate Israel’s withdrawal; and internationally supported reconstruction and transition programmes funded by regional contributors.

These details were reportedly shared with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though Israel did not draft the plan, a Dawn report said.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a TV interview that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas are “very close” to reaching an agreement on a framework deal to end Israel’s bombardment in Gaza and ensure lasting peace in the Middle East.

Leavitt, speaking on Fox News’ ‘Fox and Friends’ programme, said Trump would discuss a 21-point peace plan with Netanyahu at the White House later today.

“Trump will speak to leaders in Qatar, who have served as intermediaries with Hamas,” she said.

“To reach a reasonable deal for both sides, both sides have to give up a little bit and might leave the table a little bit unhappy, but that is ultimately how we are going to end this conflict,” Leavitt added.

PM Shehbaz welcomes Gaza plan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed US President Donald Trump’s plan to bring the Israeli invasion of Gaza to an end.

His statement came in a post on X as the US president greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for talks on the US-led peace plan. Before the meeting, Trump had told reporters he was “very confident” that there would be peace in Gaza.

Asked if all parties were on board with his 21-point plan, he repeated, “very confident”.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz posted on X: “I welcome President Trump’s 20-point [sic] plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza.

“I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region,” the PM wrote.

He added, “It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality.”

PM Shehbaz also lauded “Trump’s leadership and [his] special envoy Steve Witkoff for their efforts in bringing an end to the nearly two-year-long conflict”.

“I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region,” he added.

Earlier in the day, he also spoke to Pakistani journalists in London, where he spoke about Trump’s meeting with Muslims leaders on Gaza in New York last week.

The meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly had brought together leaders from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Turkiye, and Indonesia.

During his interaction with journalists in London today, PM Shehbaz “a very constructive discussion took place” at the meeting. He added, “As a result of that meeting, very soon, a positive result may come that in the Gaza war, there may be a ceasefire.”

In less than two years, Israel’s onslaught on Gaza has killed at least 65,549 people and wounded 167,518, besides displacing millions from their areas. Earlier this month, UN investigators said that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians”, accusing Israel’s prime minister and other top officials of incitement.

Additional input from AFP and Reuters