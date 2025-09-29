Cartoon: 29 September, 2025 Rohait Bhagwant Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 04:10am 0 Rohait Bhagwant Join our Whatsapp channel Newspaper Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more Cartoon: 28 September, 2025 Cartoon: 27 September, 2025 Cartoon: 26 September, 2025 On DawnNews ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے ’ہمارے پاس ہتھیار ہیں، خلیجی ممالک کے پاس دولت اور جلد یا بدیر انہیں ملنا ہی تھا‘ Dawn News English Subscribe Pakistan PM Shehbaz Meets Trump at White House World Leaders Rally Behind Palestinian Statehood at UN Summit Digital Trust and Safety: How Can Online Platforms Be Safer For Users? Displaced by Climate Disasters 🔴 WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Speaks at The UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session 🔴 WATCH LIVE: UN General Debate of the 80th Session Comments 500 characters COMMENT MOD POLICY