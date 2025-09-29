From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: ‘Crush regionalists’

KARACHI: The patriotic people of Punjab will crush those forces which are fanning parochial feelings, said Maulana Kausar Niazi, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs… . He was speaking at an Iftar party… . Maulana Niazi said that the people of Punjab have always fought for the ... glory of Islam. He said those elements which were arousing regional feeling will never succeed in their game. Such people … are striking their heads in desperation against the wall.

[Meanwhile, according to a press release,] the five-day conference on “message of the mosque” held recently at Mecca has ... set up a 26-member Supreme World Council to study the conditions and the administration of mosques and Medressahs all over the world and to prepare plans for their improvement. Pakistan’s Mian Tufail Muhammad, Amir, Jamaat-i-Islami ... was among those nominated to the Council… . In all, about half a dozen resolutions were passed, including a proposal to devise ways and means for centralisation of all national and Millat issues as during the Khilafat period. About 500 Muslim scholars … took part… .

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025