E-Paper | September 29, 2025

CDA and R&D

From the Newspaper Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:12am

A SEVERE cloudburst struck Islamabad during the recent monsoon, inundating numerous residential sectors. The torrential rain caused significant water accumulation of one to two feet on major arterial roads and avenues. Compounding the crisis, the intense weather led to unruly behaviour from some motorists, creating additional traffic hazards and gridlock. Fortunately, the downpour subsided after approximately one hour.

While such extreme weather events are not a regular occurrence, they provide a critical opportunity for the city’s administration to identify and study weaknesses in urban planning and flaws in infrastructure development. This firsthand analysis is essential for formulating effective disaster preparedness strategies.

Sadly, no development authority responsible for managing Pakistan’s urban centres currently has a dedicated research and development (R&D) department. As a result, the official response is often reactive and ad-hoc, only swinging into action after a disaster has struck. This typically results in delayed and poorly conceived measures, with officials seemingly unclear about objectives and methodology. In extreme cases, the armed forces are called upon — an institution trained for combat, not for urban population management.

Furthermore, it appears that organised public participation in relief and rescue efforts is often deliberately avoided. To break this cycle, it is imperative that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) establish a professional R&D department.

This unit must be staffed by experts qualified in research methodologies relevant to urban management, particularly in the fields of strategic planning, forecasting and data analysis. Such a proactive measure is crucial for building a much more resilient and responsive city.

Mohammad Zubair Qureshi
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...