CDA and R&D

A SEVERE cloudburst struck Islamabad during the recent monsoon, inundating numerous residential sectors. The torrential rain caused significant water accumulation of one to two feet on major arterial roads and avenues. Compounding the crisis, the intense weather led to unruly behaviour from some motorists, creating additional traffic hazards and gridlock. Fortunately, the downpour subsided after approximately one hour.

While such extreme weather events are not a regular occurrence, they provide a critical opportunity for the city’s administration to identify and study weaknesses in urban planning and flaws in infrastructure development. This firsthand analysis is essential for formulating effective disaster preparedness strategies.

Sadly, no development authority responsible for managing Pakistan’s urban centres currently has a dedicated research and development (R&D) department. As a result, the official response is often reactive and ad-hoc, only swinging into action after a disaster has struck. This typically results in delayed and poorly conceived measures, with officials seemingly unclear about objectives and methodology. In extreme cases, the armed forces are called upon — an institution trained for combat, not for urban population management.

Furthermore, it appears that organised public participation in relief and rescue efforts is often deliberately avoided. To break this cycle, it is imperative that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) establish a professional R&D department.

This unit must be staffed by experts qualified in research methodologies relevant to urban management, particularly in the fields of strategic planning, forecasting and data analysis. Such a proactive measure is crucial for building a much more resilient and responsive city.

Mohammad Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025