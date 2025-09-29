E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Strange people

From the Newspaper Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:12am

BRITISH deputy prime minister Angela Rayner had to resign recently when it was discovered that she had cheated the government by not paying the full amount of property tax on her apartment. While accepting responsibility is a common practice in certain parts of the world, Pakistani politicians must have been shocked beyond belief. Has anybody heard of ministers in Pakistan paying property tax at all? And why should someone has to resign for something that is the norm in Pakistan?

I will not be surprised if some of them believe that this is one of those ‘London plans’ that are concocted every few years to destabilise the government. Pakistan should make it clear to the British government that such resignations are not in Pakistan’s interest, and that nothing of the sort should be allowed the next time one of their ministers is found to have been dishonest. It is a matter of national interest, after all.

Shakir Lakhani
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

