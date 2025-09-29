E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Lost art of listening

A DISTURBING element in our larger social behaviour is weakening the fabric of healthy dialogue in society — the tendency to dismiss any opinion that does not match one’s own. In everyday discussions, whether about politics, religion, culture or even small personal matters, people have developed the habit of refusing to listen if they do not agree. Even when the other person’s point of view is logical, genuine, based on personal or professional experience, it is rejected outright as if it holds no value at all.

Respect for differences of opinion is the foundation of democracy, knowledge, healthy relationships and social progress. Listening does not mean agreeing, but it shows maturity and openness to understand diverse perspectives. By shutting down others’ views, we not only limit our own learning, but also promote intolerance and arrogance.

Educators, parents and policymakers should encourage the culture of respectful listening. We should teach our youth that every opinion, even if it differs from theirs, deserves space to be heard and considered. Agreement or disagreement may surely remain a personal choice, but rejection without listening must be discouraged.

Wasif Khaliq Dad
Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

