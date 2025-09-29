DIGITAL FOOTPRINT: A digital footprint refers to the trail of data we leave behind whenever we use the internet. This includes everything from social media activity and online shopping to Google searches and even the use of the global positioning system (GPS). This data can be used and sold for targeted advertising, political manipulation, or even identity theft. There is an urgent need to educate people, especially students, about the long-term consequences of their online behaviour. Schools should integrate digital literacy into their curriculum. Parents must also play a proactive role in guiding their children about safe and responsible online conduct. We must all take conscious steps to manage our digital footprints responsibly.

Fadia Azhar

Rawalpindi

HOMELESS PEOPLE: Due to a significant rise in temperature this year, people living in the Kondus valley of Ghanche district in the Siachen region suffered severe loss. A glacial lake outburst resulted in flood, with mud, stones and water destroying the village, including homes, schools, healthcare centres and shops, and leaving people homeless. Winter is around the corner when the temperature of the region would drop to as low as -25 degrees. Having to spend such harsh winters in tents without any facilities is not a scenario the local are looking forward to. The government should immediately start building homes for the area people.

Inayat Balti

Gilgit-Baltistan

LIBRARIES IN HYDERABAD: Libraries offer a peaceful environment to the students looking for some place to focus on their studies. There are only two public libraries in Hyderabad, the second largest city in Sindh. A large number of intermediate, undergraduate and graduate students come to Hyderabad from across Sindh and Balochistan for quality education. Many of these students stand in a row in front of these two libraries early in the morning just to get seats when the libraries do open their doors. Even then, some of them have to return disappointed. The government should set up more libraries in the city.

Waliullah Magsi

Dadu

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025