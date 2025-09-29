Two picnickers drown in sea near Mubarak Village

KARACHI: Two young men drowned in the sea on Sunday, police and rescue services officials said.

Mauripur SHO Sardar Abbasi said that around two dozen residents of Bilal Colony arrived at Mubarak Village near Hawkesbay for a picnic. He said that a group of the picnickers were taking a dip in the sea when strong waves swept away two of them.

Edhi volunteers launched a search operation and recovered the bodies. The deceased were identified as Hidayatullah, 22, and Imam Husain, 24.

The bodies were shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025