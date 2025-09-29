E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Two picnickers drown in sea near Mubarak Village

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Two young men drowned in the sea on Sunday, police and rescue services officials said.

Mauripur SHO Sardar Abbasi said that around two dozen residents of Bilal Colony arrived at Mubarak Village near Hawkesbay for a picnic. He said that a group of the picnickers were taking a dip in the sea when strong waves swept away two of them.

Edhi volunteers launched a search operation and recovered the bodies. The deceased were identified as Hidayatullah, 22, and Imam Husain, 24.

The bodies were shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...