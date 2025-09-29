This week 50 years ago: Aquatic park and praise for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

NOT too long ago, Karachi had a big aquarium in Clifton. It entertained and educated a lot of people with its spectacular seawater creatures. Not just that, in those days the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) kept trying to improve the environment in and around that particular facility. On Sept 30, 1975, for example, it was announced that the KMC had completed the first phase of its Aquatic Park project adjacent to the aquarium depicting sea and freshwater life at a cost of Rs1.2 million. The so far built structure included freshwater pools for a variety of fish and turtles, paddling pools, fountains, picnic corners and a bandstand. The second phase was to start from the next month (October) in which a shark moat, seawater pools and a miniature railway track would be constructed at a cost of Rs1.5m. In the third phase, a dolphin pool with a small 500-seat capacity stadium for children was greenlighted to be built. The total cost of the project was estimated at Rs4.8m. The KMC had proposed to import six dolphins, a shark and some other marine animals for the park. Ah, the good old days!

While a stadium with a decent seating capacity was being erected, somewhere else insufficient sitting space was causing distress to those who intended to travel outside the city. It was the holy month of Ramazan. On Oct 3, as a report in this newspaper highlighted, a large number of upcountry students and workers in Karachi might not be able to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their families because of unavailable seats on trains. Clerks at Karachi City Railway Station where reservations were made for all upcountry destinations regretted that they could not book anymore seats because there were none left. Even in the compartments not meant for reservation, it was fraudulently shown that coolies had occupied them before the trains were parked alongside platforms 45 minutes prior to their departure. Therefore, the only alternative left for thousands of anxious passengers was to get into the train carriages at any cost or cancel their travel plans.

Things on the domestic front might have been challenging, but the country’s reputation in the international arena was getting better by the day. On Oct 4, National Assembly Speaker Farooq Ali Khan returned to Karachi from Yugoslavia where he stayed for a week as the leader of a Pakistani delegation. Talking to city newsmen, he said President Josip Tito of Yugoslavia had paid rich tributes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the manner in which he set his house in order in the last three years. He said the admission of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) as an observer was a great success for the Third World. Mr Farooq Ali, who had also visited Switzerland, added both houses of the Swiss parliament held a reference in honour of the visiting Pakistan delegation and lauded the progress made by Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025