30 startups graduate from NIC Karachi

KARACHI: In a major boost to Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, 30 startups graduated from the 12th cohort of the National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi, marking a milestone moment coinciding with the center’s first anniversary under the new consortium.

According to a press release, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja praised the achievements of the graduating startups and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a knowledge-based digital economy. “These young innovators are not only creating jobs but also showcasing Pakistan’s potential globally,” she said.

Organised by Ignite, the event highlighted the impact of NIC Karachi in enabling innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ignite CEO Rafique Ahmed Buriro emphasized the power of public-private partnerships, stating that NIC Karachi exemplifies how such collaborations can transform entrepreneurship across the country.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025