Moot demands operation to eliminate all narcotics dens

HYDERABAD: A conference against narcotics has demanded an operation to eliminate the use of narcotics from the society and exposing the elements involved in the illegal drugs’ trade.

Organised by the Awami Jamhori Party (AJP) on Sunday at the local press club, the conference adopted a resolution calling for banishing all dens selling narcotics.

Holding the rulers responsible for the deadly business of narcotics, the resolution demanded that the government should bind down all institutions to curb the smuggling of illegal drugs through all routes.

AJP president Noor Nabi Rahujo said that narcotics’ use was a ‘national issue’ for Sindhi people and that’s why they had organised the conference. He added that it was time that Sindh should be rid of narcotics and drugs. Struggle was also needed to raise voice for improvement in education. He vowed to create awareness about the narcotics by observing hunger strike and holding protest demonstrations.

A central AJP leader, Hareef Khan Chandio, said it was a conspiracy to render youths in Sindh addicts because they were active in the struggle for the ownership of Sindh’s resources. He said the SHO of a police station where narcotics was being sold was given promotion.

National Party Sindh president Taj Mari claimed that narcotics’ business was backed by the institutions of the establishment. He added that drugs and narcotics reached Sindh through sea and crossing borders, which meant that it was not being checked. He said its sale had become an ordinary thing.

Communist Party of Pakistan general secretary Imdad Kazi said narcotics had destroyed Sindh; it aimed at weakening the resistance movement in the province. That illegal trade was flourishing in Sindh, he said, accusing the establishment of minting money through narcotics and anti-people system.

Sindh United Party senior vice president Roshan Buriro accused the state of patronising smuggling and the PPP of working as facilitators in Sindh. He alleged that PPP’s parliamentarians, ministers and advisers were getting their share out of that trade. He said police stations were sold considering their ‘bids’.

Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party leader Hot Khan Gadhi said the business of narcotics was backed by the state and it was done to do away with Sindh’s political strength.

Awami Workers Party Sindh president Zia Bhatti said political parties never took that issue seriously.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025