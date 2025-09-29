AT holds rally, sit-in against ‘state-backed bandit rule’, controversial dam and canal projects

SUKKUR: The Awami Tehreek (AT) took out a rally and staged a sit-in on Sunday in Kandhkot against ‘state-backed rule of bandits’, the proposed 27th constitutional amendment, corporate farming and the construction of new dams and canals.

The rally began from Ghanta Ghar Chowk and culminated at the Kandhkot Press Club where the sit-in was staged.

The protest was led by party’s Central President Advocate Vasand Thari, Central Senior Vice President Noor Ahmed Katiar, Kashmore-Kandhkot District President Advocate Sarwan Jatoi, Advocate Asif Khoso, Mansoor Bapar, Gulab Bapar, Saddam Khoso, Nawaz Bapar, Sultan Gajrani, Gul Hassan Bapar, Taj Khoso and Saddam Bapar.

Addressing the rally, Vasand Thari said the Shahbaz-Bilawal coalition government had made a secret deal with the US to hand over Sindh’s natural resources to foreign powers.

Sindh possessed huge reserves of oil and gas, which had become the target of US imperialist interests, he claimed. To gain control over those resources, lawlessness, terrorism and the state-backed rule of bandits had been deliberately promoted in Sindh, he added.

He stated that terrorists were active in cities while bandits operated freely in rural areas and narcotics were being deliberately spread to destroy the future of Sindh’s youth so that they could not stand up for the protection of their land and rivers.

Mr Thari highlighted that wheat and other essential food supplies were being smuggled to Afghanistan and other countries, while in return, drugs and weapons were smuggled into Sindh under full state patronage.

He said Nato weapons were being supplied to the bandits in the riverine areas through feudal lords and government-backed tribal leaders.

He accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and party-backed tribal chiefs of directly controlling the abduction industry, stating, “Without the patronage of PPP’s tribal chiefs, not a single person can be kidnapped in Sindh”.

Those tribal chiefs had established a fully-fledged abduction industry in Larkana and Sukkur divisions, turning the lives of people into misery, he added.

Speaking on the proposed 27th constitutional amendment, Mr Thari said it was a plot to divide the country’s historical nations, their cultures and their very existence in the guise of creating new provinces.

He warned that the proposed amendment was nothing less than a death warrant for Sindhis, Balochs, Saraikis, Pashtuns and Punjabis.

“The Sindhi nation will never accept this division and will continue its fully-fledged struggle against this nefarious plan,” he declared.

The AT central president also condemned Peca and the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Act, saying that those black laws trampled the constitution and violated the basic human rights. “The voices of 250 million people have been suppressed through these draconian measures,” he said.

“Citizens have been deprived of their fundamental right to a fair trial while the judiciary has been placed under the control of feudal elites and capitalists,” he said.

“By bringing the judiciary and media under complete state control, an undeclared martial law has been imposed in the country,” he added.

Speaking at the sit-in, Noor Katiar highlighted the issue of corporate farming, revealing that millions of acres of lands were being occupied by foreign companies under the state sponsorship.

Forests were being cut down, and even forest lands were being handed over to the corporate farming companies, which was a devastating blow to Sindh’s environment and agriculture, he said. He demanded an immediate halt to this policy and the urgent restoration of Sindh’s forests.

The AT district president shed light on the water crisis, stating that more than 91 per cent of Sindh’s water was being stolen by Punjab.

The construction of new dams and canals was part of a sinister plan to completely block Sindh’s share of water, he added.

He warned: “This conspiracy is nothing short of a death sentence for Sindh’s agriculture and economy.”

