11 injured in bus accident

Our Correspondent Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:06am

NAROWAL: A speeding passenger bus after losing control collided into an ambulance, a rickshaw and an electric pole, injuring 11 passengers in the accident in Sheikhupura on Sunday.

Sheikhupura Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rana Haroon Ali said that their control room received a call from Rasool Town, Kharanwala-Faisalabad Road, Sheikhupura and a team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

He said that the rescue team, with the help of local people, pulled the injured passengers out of the bus.

He said that the injured included 38-year-old Alia Bibi, 45-year-old Atif, 28-year-old Ghulam Mohiuddin, 63-year-old Syed Ali Shah, 54-year-old Salman Mushtaq, 33-year-old Abdul Majeed, 18-year-old Shahroz Iqbal, 48-year-old Muhammad Nawaz, 42-year-old Naseer Ahmed and 26-year-old Arif Hussain.

The spokesman said that the injured were shifted to the Sheikhupura DHQ Hospital after giving them first aid. He said those passengers with minor injuries were discharged after providing first aid on the spot.

The local police also reached the spot and started investigating the accident.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

