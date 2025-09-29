LDA reinstates officer after clearing him of wrongdoing

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has reinstated its officer after charges related to illegal constructions could not be proven in an inquiry by the LDA’s Chief Metropolitan Planner (CMP).

According to the inquiry report, no evidence was provided to substantiate that Mr Ali Nusrat neglected his duties or facilitated the illegal construction on Plot No 81.

“In view of the foregoing analysis based on the evidence presented by the departmental representative, no misconduct or negligence is established against Mr Ali Nusrat, director (town planning). Accordingly, it is proposed that the inquiry proceedings against him may be closed. However, due to the delay in identification of illegal activity at the site and the issuance of manual notice, inquiry may be initiated against the field staff concerned, including the assistant director (town planning),” the inquiry report concluded.

Following the inquiry report, the LDA administration reinstated the officer and posted him as director (metropolitan planning).

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025