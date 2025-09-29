E-Paper | September 29, 2025

LDA reinstates officer after clearing him of wrongdoing

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has reinstated its officer after charges related to illegal constructions could not be proven in an inquiry by the LDA’s Chief Metropolitan Planner (CMP).

According to the inquiry report, no evidence was provided to substantiate that Mr Ali Nusrat neglected his duties or facilitated the illegal construction on Plot No 81.

“In view of the foregoing analysis based on the evidence presented by the departmental representative, no misconduct or negligence is established against Mr Ali Nusrat, director (town planning). Accordingly, it is proposed that the inquiry proceedings against him may be closed. However, due to the delay in identification of illegal activity at the site and the issuance of manual notice, inquiry may be initiated against the field staff concerned, including the assistant director (town planning),” the inquiry report concluded.

Following the inquiry report, the LDA administration reinstated the officer and posted him as director (metropolitan planning).

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...