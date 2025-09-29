Another officer appointed for PEEDA probe against ex-principal SZMC RYK

LAHORE: Another inquiry officer has been appointed in the proceedings against a former principal of the Sheikh Zayed Medical College (SZMC), Rahim Yar Khan, under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act for allegedly harassing a final-year female medical student at the college.

The incident had happened in 2022.

An official source said that earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had appointed BPS-21 officer, Saima Saeed, as inquiry officer to complete the inquiry initiated under PEEDA Act against the medical teacher.Ms Saima, however, had to leave the probe as she was transferred from Punjab to the federal government as additional secretary to the finance division.

The CM Punjab has now appointed Saqib Ali, the member Chief Minister Inspection Team, as the new inquiry officer to start proceedings against the former principal within 60 days.

According to a letter issued by the Punjab Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, a final-year female medical student had filed a complaint against the former principal, leveling serious allegations of harassing her on finding her alone.

“On 30th August 2022, while he was alone in his office, a female final-year student visited and he took the advantage of her being alone, tried to be physical with her,” reads the official letter.

An official toldDawnthe said medical teacher was heading his department at the SZMC Rahim Yar Khan at the time when the incident took place.Earlier, he said, he had served as the principal of the medical college during the tenure of the PTI. The then health minister had removed him from his position after the protest of the young doctors when a sweeper had harassed a female house officer.

The medical officer was made an officer on special duty in June 2024.

About the new letter for proceedings under PEEDA Act, the source saidit shocked many when the current CM again issued an order to initiate proceedings against the doctor after a gap of 15 months.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025