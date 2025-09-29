E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Minor student’s death Seminary teacher, son detained by police

Our Correspondent Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:06am

GUJRAT: Police have reportedly detained both nominated suspects-- a teacher and his son-- who allegedly tortured a five-year-old student to death at a seminary at Karariwala Kalan village in Kharian Saddar police precincts.

The suspects -- a seminary teacher, Hafiz Qari Arfan of Miana Gondal village of Mandi Bahauddin and his son Fayaz -- had allegedly subjected the minor, Eesa, to a severe physical torture with sticks and kicks, resulting in the boy’s death on September 26.

A case under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) had been lodged against the two nominated and an unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim’s father.

All suspects had fled away after the boy’s death at seminary.

Sources say that a team constituted by Gujrat District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq detained the two suspects. However, the police did not confirm the detention of the two suspects, officially.

An official source says that as per initial investigations, the seminary teacher’s son Fayaz had brutally beaten the minor, who died afterwards.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...