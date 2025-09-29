Minor student’s death Seminary teacher, son detained by police

GUJRAT: Police have reportedly detained both nominated suspects-- a teacher and his son-- who allegedly tortured a five-year-old student to death at a seminary at Karariwala Kalan village in Kharian Saddar police precincts.

The suspects -- a seminary teacher, Hafiz Qari Arfan of Miana Gondal village of Mandi Bahauddin and his son Fayaz -- had allegedly subjected the minor, Eesa, to a severe physical torture with sticks and kicks, resulting in the boy’s death on September 26.

A case under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) had been lodged against the two nominated and an unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim’s father.

All suspects had fled away after the boy’s death at seminary.

Sources say that a team constituted by Gujrat District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq detained the two suspects. However, the police did not confirm the detention of the two suspects, officially.

An official source says that as per initial investigations, the seminary teacher’s son Fayaz had brutally beaten the minor, who died afterwards.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025