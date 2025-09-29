Youth shot dead by rivals over trifle

KASUR: A youth was shot dead by his rivals over a trifle at village Chor Kot in the limits of Khudian Police Station. Later, the mother of the victim died due to the shock of the death of her young son.

According to police, Tanvir Shah was standing in the village street near his house when the suspect, Husnain, along with eight of his armed accomplices opened indiscriminate fire at him.

Shah sustained serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the DHQ Hospital.

Police said Husnain and Shah had an exchange of harsh words over a trifle some days back.

When the body of Shah was shifted to his home, his mother Khursheed, also died.

Police lodged a murder case against nine suspects, including Husnain Javid, Ali Raza, Muhammad Ali, Tahir and four unidentified men.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025