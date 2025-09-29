One in every five students on scholarship, claims UoG

GUJRAT: At least 3,800 students at the University of Gujrat will be pursuing higher education through scholarships during 2025 and 2026.

Currently, one in five students at the university is studying on a scholarship, and the university’s goal is that by next year, one in three students will benefit from this programme.

This was claimed by UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq in a press release issued here on Sunday.

However, on the other hand, the students and parents have also criticised the varsity administration for making huge increases in the fee structure of freshly-enrolled students of the disciplines that are high in demand such computer sciences and management sciences.

Moreover, the transport fee of the students have also been enhanced.

Rs250m set aside for the deserving

The release said the university has allocated nearly Rs250 million funds, which will be distributed among orphans, students from minority communities, students with special needs, top scorers from secondary boards, transgender students and those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

As many as 1,050 orphan students have already received scholarships totalling nearly Rs70m which also includes 450 newly-admitted students this year and 600 continuing students enrolled in various semesters.

The VC shared these figures while presiding over a special meeting of the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee, which was attended by deans from various faculties and committee members.

Additionally, the varsity have developed a comprehensive strategy for student scholarships.

This year, the university is also set to award merit scholarships

to 1,500 students from its own funds, in addition to providing financial support to nearly 600 students from FATA and Balochistan. These scholarships are separate from those offered by the government.

Prof Haq said financially supporting students in their pursuit of knowledge is a noble cause. By taking responsibility for tuition fees, the university aims to help deserving and talented students.

He emphasised that students should complete their education with dedication and determination, becoming a source of strength and support for their families.

He further added that in forthcoming semesters, students who improve their academic performance will have more and more permanent opportunities to receive financial aid through scholarships. Supporting talented and deserving students not only ensures excellent educational outcomes but also plays a crucial role in shaping their lives and brightening their future.

