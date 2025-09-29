Advocate general’s office not to challenge acquittal of PTI workers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general office has declined to file an appeal against recent acquittal by an anti-terrorism court of six activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf charged with intruding into the outer fence of Peshawar Central Prison over two years ago.

The KP advocate general, Shah Faisal Uthmankehl, confirmed it to journalists that he had turned down proposal from prosecutor of ATC No.3 to file appeal against the Sept 9 judgement of the trial court, after the case was examined by the relevant additional advocate general and had termed it not fit for filing an appeal.

ATC Judge Wali Mohammad Khan had on Sept 9 pronounced its judgement declaring that prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused persons including PTI Peshawar president Irfan Saleem, Asmatullah, Mohammad Jalal, Sajad Ali Shah Bangash, Sadiq Khan and Allama Iqbal. It had ruled that the evidence on record didn’t connect them with the commission of the offence.

An FIR was registered against the accused persons ate East Cantonment police station on Feb 25, 2023, on a complaint filed by the then superintendent of prison, Maqsoodur Rehman, for allegedly crossing the jail fence following the culmination of a rally of the party held in connection with a ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ in the provincial capital.

AAG says a well-reason order passed by the trial court

He alleged that people’s access to prison and surrounding area without permission was not allowed but PTI workers violated the restriction that could have caused a serious law and order situation.

Sources said that the prosecutor concerned had drafted an appeal against the said judgement and referred the same to AG office for submission in high court. However, the additional advocate general, Ayub Zaman, examined the proposed appeal on Sept 27 and suggested that the case was not fit for filing an appeal before the high court, they added.

In an official communication with the advocate general, the AAG stated that a well-reason legal and lawful order had been passed by the trial court and the same suffered from no legal flaw or irregularity, hence required no interference.

He said that upon perusal the statement of a prosecution witness namely Lalzada Khan, a DSP, the CCTV footage was handed over to him in a USB on Mar 4, 2023, that too, after eight days of the registration of FIR. He added that the investigation officer didn’t ascertain accuracy/authenticity of the footage through Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

He pointed out that s per the statement of the assistant superintendent jail, Hamid Ali Shah, stated to be an eye witness, he was unable even to identify one of the respondents, Irfan Saleem, by face even on court premises. The AAG said that even the USB produced before the trial court could not be played in the court.

Another important aspect of the case, he said, was that complainant Masoodur Rehman (retried jailer) appeared as prosecution witness and stated that at the time of occurrence he was not present in jail.

The AAG said that there were numbers of contradictions and doubts in the case of prosecution, which were sufficient enough for the acquittal of the accused/respondents. “No legal or reasonable grounds exist on the available record and file to file the instant appeal,” he stated.

Interestingly, in the appeal drafted by the prosecution, it was mentioned that the trial court had passed judgement/order on surmises and conjectures by acquitting the respondents and ignored the overall convincing evidence produced by prosecution.

It is pertinent to mention that the advocate general, Shah Faisal Uthmankhel, stated in a video message that his office had so far not given approval for filing appeals in any of the cases of acquittal of PTI workers by the trial courts.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025