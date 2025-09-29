E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Kidnapped official found dead in Lakki

Our Correspondent Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:13am

LAKKI MARWAT: The body of a government official, who had been kidnapped from the Kherukhel Pacca area on Saturday, was found in the Sra Darga area here on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Mohammad Farooq, 48, and said the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

Muhammad Yousaf Khan, 44, brother of the deceased, told police in his preliminary report that Farooq was an employee of the communication and works department, and on Sept 27 he had gone to his agriculture lands.

He said four armed suspects came there and forcibly dragged him into a pick-up truck and took him away with them.

“The family launched a search for him and on Sunday, we came to know that the body of Farooq was lying dumped in the Sra Darga locality,” he said. The complainant said that his brother had been killed with a firearm and that he had no enmity with anyone.

The police said that they had initiated an investigation into the murder after registering a case under relevant sections of the law.

Meanwhile, a collision between a truck and a coach in Karak district left 13 passengers, including three women and two girls, injured on Sunday.

A Rescue 1122 official said that the accident occurred near Speena Mor on the Peshawar-Karachi Highway. Majority of the injured, who belonged to Lakki Marwat district, were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak city, wherefrom three were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...