Kidnapped official found dead in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The body of a government official, who had been kidnapped from the Kherukhel Pacca area on Saturday, was found in the Sra Darga area here on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Mohammad Farooq, 48, and said the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

Muhammad Yousaf Khan, 44, brother of the deceased, told police in his preliminary report that Farooq was an employee of the communication and works department, and on Sept 27 he had gone to his agriculture lands.

He said four armed suspects came there and forcibly dragged him into a pick-up truck and took him away with them.

“The family launched a search for him and on Sunday, we came to know that the body of Farooq was lying dumped in the Sra Darga locality,” he said. The complainant said that his brother had been killed with a firearm and that he had no enmity with anyone.

The police said that they had initiated an investigation into the murder after registering a case under relevant sections of the law.

Meanwhile, a collision between a truck and a coach in Karak district left 13 passengers, including three women and two girls, injured on Sunday.

A Rescue 1122 official said that the accident occurred near Speena Mor on the Peshawar-Karachi Highway. Majority of the injured, who belonged to Lakki Marwat district, were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak city, wherefrom three were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025