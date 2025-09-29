E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Youth real capital of country: Muqam

Published September 29, 2025

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president and Federal Minister for Safron Engineer Amir Muqam has said that federal government is taking practical steps to provide better employment and education opportunities to youth.

He was addressing a seminar here on telephone. The seminar was organised by PML-N Youth Wing here on Sunday. PML-N district president Mian Humayun Shah Kakakhel, general secretary Subedar Khan, Tahir Khan Omarzai, Babar Khan Omarzai, Youth Wing information secretary Khadim Ali Yousafzai, provincial coordinator Samiullah Barki, Abid Hussain, Shabqadar tehsil president Rehmatullah Mohmand, Charsadda tehsil president Razaullah Khan, Shiraz Hassan Paracha Tangi and other leaders attended the seminar.

Mr Muqam said that the role of youth in Pakistani politics was very important. He said that youth were the real capital of the country and a guarantee of development. He said that members of PML-N Youth Wing would play the role of frontline workers in next general elections.

He said that federal government was taking practical steps to provide better employment and education opportunities to youth. Various facilities were being provided to youth so that they could get modern education and play a key role in development of the country, he added.

Mr Muqam said that PML-N believed in politics of nobility and taught ethics to its youth for formation of a better society. He alleged that PTI misguided youth.

Other speakers said that PML-N always provided opportunities to youth to move forward.

DENGUE: A dengue awareness campaign has been launched on in the district.

The population welfare department organises awareness sessions in different tehsils every day. In these sessions, practical training is imparted to people about prevention of dengue virus.

The district population welfare officer, Fazal Azeem Khan, said that the campaign was launched on the instructions of deputy commissioner. He said that tehsil officers and supervisors were monitoring the drive to improve it. He said that workers of the department were active in field. They were visiting different neighbourhoods, educational institutions, markets, parks and other places to inform people about prevention of dengue fever.

People have resolved to make the campaign a success by keeping their environment clean and adopting precautionary measures.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

