Differences surface in Swabi traders body

SWABI: Differences have surfaced among leaders of Anjuman-i-Tajiran Swabi city after the association’s general secretary was allegedly removed through a no-confidence motion by the president.

A video went viral on social media on Friday, claiming that Tahir Bacha, who was elected general secretary of the traders’ association some eight months ago, had been removed from the post through a no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Bacha said: “The body’s president and general secretary were elected on the same ballot paper, so if the general secretary goes, the president would automatically no longer remain head of the traders’ body.”

Flanked by other traders, he said: “I was not aware of any such move. In fact I came to know about my removal from the post through social media and the act of the president is unconstitutional and unlawful. We were elected about eight months ago.”

On the other hand, the association’s president, Yasir Khan, has said Mr Bacha was removed because he allegedly indulged in activities, which were harming the interests of traders.

In a letter to Mr Bacha, Mr Yasir said as president of the traders’ body, and in accordance with the joint decision of the cabinet and general body, he has de-notified the general secretary and issued a notification regarding his replacement in consultation with all members, and in accordance with the article 7A of the association’s constitution.

Meanwhile, Mr Bacha alleged that the association’s president was involved in illegal practices, and asked the district administration officials to take action against him and his colleagues.

