12-year-old married girl dies of ‘suicide’

SHANGLA: A 12-year-old married girl ended her life by consuming poisonous substances in Damorai area here the other day. The deceased was married to her 10-year-old cousin six months ago.

According to Shangla police spokesperson Umar Rehman, the incident occurred in the limits of Olandar police station in Damorai where the girl allegedly consumed poisonous substances and breathed her last.

He said when the police team visited her home her mother was reluctant to hand over the body to the police for conducting autopsy. However, they took the body to the district headquarters hospital, Alpuri, and conducted autopsy.

According to the police, the cause of her death, whether it is a murder or she committed suicide, would be determined once the medical report is received. The police said that it was confirmed that both the deceased and her spouse were underage. Saleema Bib, the deceased, was 12-years old, and her husband Inamullah, was only 10 years old.

He said the marriage was illegal and the girl’s death was also suspicious, adding that after consultation with the district public prosecutor, an FIR would be lodged against the Nikah registrar and all those who were present on the occasion of the illegal marriage.

ANTI-DRUG AWARENESS WALK: A grand “Say no to drugs” awareness walk was organised in Shangla under the leadership of the deputy commissioner Muhammad Fawad to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug use, especially among the youth.

The event witnessed active participation from district administration officials, teachers, and students from various educational institutions, civil society members, and local residents. The participants carried banners and placards bearing strong anti-drug messages, calling for a united stand against drug abuse.

Speaking during the walk, the deputy commissioner, Muhammad Fawad, said that drugs were a deadly poison threatening the future of the young generation. He emphasised the need for public cooperation to eliminate this menace from society.

“Educational institutions and parents must work hand in hand to create awareness among the youth so they can stay away from drugs,” he urged.

The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to continuing such initiatives in the future, aiming to make Shangla a drug-free, healthy, and safe society.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025