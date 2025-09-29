E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Flour price soars in Wana

Published September 29, 2025

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Flour prices in Wana, the district headquarters of South Waziristan Lower, witnessed a record surge over the past three days, leaving people struggling to make both ends meet.

The shortage of wheat and flour following recent floods in Punjab has badly impacted markets in Wana, pushing people into distress.

Locals said that a 40-kilogram bag of flour, which was being sold at Rs2,700 just a few days ago, was now priced at Rs5,000. Traders attributed the unprecedented increase of Rs2,300 per bag in prices of flour to disruption of supply chain and Punjab government’s restrictions on inter-provincial movement of wheat.

Locals, particularly daily wagers and low income families, complained that the soaring cost of flour made created many difficulties for them. “We earn and eat on a daily basis. If flour alone costs Rs5,000, how can we manage the rest of our expenses” questioned a labourer.

Women also voiced concern over increase in prices of flour and wheat, saying they were unable to arrange proper meals for their children. Many families, they added, were forced to reduce two-time meal a day to just one.

Tribal elders criticised the government and district administration for their failure to take practical steps to address the issue. They said that the sharp rise in flour prices left people under psychological stress and growing insecurity. They said that if the situation persisted, hunger and poverty could worsen and aggravate law and order conditions.

Locals accused the district administration of negligence, saying no action was taken against hoarders, nor effective relief measures were announced. They maintained that the administration’s silence added to their woes.

They appealed to the provincial government and chief secretary to take urgent notice of the crisis. They demanded of Punjab government to lift ban on inter-provincial movement of wheat to restore supply chain and stabilise flour prices. They said that if immediate action was not taken, they would be left with no choice but to take to streets in protest.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

