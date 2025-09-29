Jamaat holds PTI responsible for growing unrest in KP

LOWER DIR: Former MNA and Jamaat-i-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north) deputy emir Syed Bakhtiar Mani has held the PTI leadership and provincial rulers directly responsible for growing unrest and political uncertainty in the province.

Addressing a students’ gathering arranged by the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) in Dir division at Ahyaul Uloom Balambat the other day, he said the recent Tirah tragedy was “clear proof” of the government’s failure to protect citizens.

“The people have a right to know what triggered the incident, who was responsible, and how the victims were treated,” he remarked.

He added: “Peace does not come through statements. It requires vision, strategy and sincerity. Unfortunately, there is no seriousness in the leadership, no clear policy, and no practical steps.”

Mr Mani said residents of Bajaur, Waziristan, Dir, Bannu, Tank and DI Khan had long been living in fear, while the government continued political point-scoring.

He criticised and questioned the decision to convene the first cabinet meeting at the corps commander house.

He said the province’s natural resources were the right of its people but, instead, those were being used for political gains. He alleged that the youth were being distracted by social media slogans and protests rather than actively being involved in addressing real issues.

The JI leader said corruption had become “a cancer” in the province.

He urged students to extend their role beyond campuses, saying it was their duty to raise their voices for education, peace and

justice. “We must all stand against oppression, because silence is also a crime,” he concluded.

SECURITY OPERATION: The police on Sunday continued security checking at the Sarbala area of Maidan, the inter-district border, where police personnel inspected various vehicles and individuals.

The officials said the overall security situation remained satisfactory during the operation.

The checking drive aims to strengthen security at the border point and ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The police also urged the public to extend cooperation and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, residents of Sarbanda area expressed gratitude to the security forces for clearing the locality of militants.

Local elders and community members warmly welcomed senior security officials on their arrival in the area, garlanding them as a token of appreciation.

They thanked the forces for restoring peace and assured full cooperation for maintaining durable law and order in the region.

