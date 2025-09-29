E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Jamaat holds PTI responsible for growing unrest in KP

Our Correspondent Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:13am

LOWER DIR: Former MNA and Jamaat-i-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north) deputy emir Syed Bakhtiar Mani has held the PTI leadership and provincial rulers directly responsible for growing unrest and political uncertainty in the province.

Addressing a students’ gathering arranged by the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) in Dir division at Ahyaul Uloom Balambat the other day, he said the recent Tirah tragedy was “clear proof” of the government’s failure to protect citizens.

“The people have a right to know what triggered the incident, who was responsible, and how the victims were treated,” he remarked.

He added: “Peace does not come through statements. It requires vision, strategy and sincerity. Unfortunately, there is no seriousness in the leadership, no clear policy, and no practical steps.”

Mr Mani said residents of Bajaur, Waziristan, Dir, Bannu, Tank and DI Khan had long been living in fear, while the government continued political point-scoring.

He criticised and questioned the decision to convene the first cabinet meeting at the corps commander house.

He said the province’s natural resources were the right of its people but, instead, those were being used for political gains. He alleged that the youth were being distracted by social media slogans and protests rather than actively being involved in addressing real issues.

The JI leader said corruption had become “a cancer” in the province.

He urged students to extend their role beyond campuses, saying it was their duty to raise their voices for education, peace and

justice. “We must all stand against oppression, because silence is also a crime,” he concluded.

SECURITY OPERATION: The police on Sunday continued security checking at the Sarbala area of Maidan, the inter-district border, where police personnel inspected various vehicles and individuals.

The officials said the overall security situation remained satisfactory during the operation.

The checking drive aims to strengthen security at the border point and ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The police also urged the public to extend cooperation and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, residents of Sarbanda area expressed gratitude to the security forces for clearing the locality of militants.

Local elders and community members warmly welcomed senior security officials on their arrival in the area, garlanding them as a token of appreciation.

They thanked the forces for restoring peace and assured full cooperation for maintaining durable law and order in the region.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...