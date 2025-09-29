Action against bikers without helmets, triple riding on cards

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police have announced that they will launch an operation against motorcyclists who violate traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Hamzah Humayun stated that the campaign will commence on October 1, so those with deficiencies should be prepared for action.

“Police will take action against all the violations and deficiencies, such as use of illegal number plates, unauthorised lights, lane violations, one-wheeling, pillion riding by three persons, underage riders, helmetless driving and bikes without mirrors. Those who don’t have helmets buy them, those who don’t have driving licences, get your licences. Remove fancy light and follow rules otherwise be ready for the strict action,” he warned.

The SSP also said that the companies which have been providing bike riding services should also arrange an extra helmet for the passengers because they will be fined if passengers are found without helmet.

He stated that the bikes will be impounded in case of any violation, especially if triple-riding is found. He also said that the motorbike rider will face jail and will be heavily fined.

He made it clear that the action was necessary in the best interest of the masses and for the safety of others.

