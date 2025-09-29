E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Action against bikers without helmets, triple riding on cards

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police have announced that they will launch an operation against motorcyclists who violate traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Hamzah Humayun stated that the campaign will commence on October 1, so those with deficiencies should be prepared for action.

“Police will take action against all the violations and deficiencies, such as use of illegal number plates, unauthorised lights, lane violations, one-wheeling, pillion riding by three persons, underage riders, helmetless driving and bikes without mirrors. Those who don’t have helmets buy them, those who don’t have driving licences, get your licences. Remove fancy light and follow rules otherwise be ready for the strict action,” he warned.

The SSP also said that the companies which have been providing bike riding services should also arrange an extra helmet for the passengers because they will be fined if passengers are found without helmet.

He stated that the bikes will be impounded in case of any violation, especially if triple-riding is found. He also said that the motorbike rider will face jail and will be heavily fined.

He made it clear that the action was necessary in the best interest of the masses and for the safety of others.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...